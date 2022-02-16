Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22

Maserati has teased its upcoming compact SUV Grecale again ahead of its nearing global debut on March 22 this year. The upcoming luxury compact SUV will be the second SUV from the brand and it will be slotted below Maserati Levante.

(Watch: Maserati Grecale luxury SUV goes extreme weather testing in -30 degree)

Despite wearing camouflage, the Maserati Grecale's styling features can be easily figured out in the latest images. It gets Maserati's signature vertically slated aggressive front grille, flanked by sharp LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The bumper gets two large air intakes at both ends.

Other design elements visible in the latest images include sporty alloy wheels with sporty red brake callipers, sharp LED taillights, roof spoiler etc. Maserati has cleverly camouflaged the car with eye-catching graphics and text on the side profile that reads “Ciao. I'm the Maserati Grecale. I can't tell much more."

The cabin of the Maserati Grecale is expected to come offering an opulent vibe with a host of hi-tech features and suave design. Maserati Grecale was slated to be uncovered last year, on November 16. However, the chip crisis that disrupted the entire global auto industry forced the Stellantis-owned Italian luxury automaker to postpone the unveiling event till March this year.

While Maserati never actually tried to hide the details of Grecale's design, its powertrain information remains a mystery. The luxury SUV could come available with a range of powertrain options, including a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that powers the Maserati MC20 and churns out 621 hp power. Other options would include a 2.9-litre V6 from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio that produces 502 hp power. An all-electric variant is also on the card.

Maserati Grecakle will go on sale in the international market in 2023. Considering the fact that the automaker brought its Levante SUV to India, the Grecale too might reach here. It competes with rivals such as BMW X3 and Porsche Macan.

First Published Date: