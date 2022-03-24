HT Auto
This Maserati Grecale one-off model takes inspiration from Mars: Details here

Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars also comes with a special set of Vortex Wheels.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2022, 10:57 AM
Maserati has just launched its second SUV Grecale, which also happens to be the first car from the Italian car brand to get an all-electric variant. The automaker has introduced a one-off model of the Grecale compact luxury SUV, which is claimed to have drawn inspiration from panel Mars. The particular model is christened as Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars.

(Also Read: Maserati to offer electric version of all its models by 2025)

Designed and built under the Maserati Fuoriserie program, the one-off Grecale compact luxury SUV comes with a unique Galactic Orange paint finish. Maserati claims this one-off Grecale SUV comes wearing special textured metallic paint that has been inspired by mineral dust and metal erosion of Mars, exuding a molten metal effect.

Apart from the paint, the Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars also comes with a special set of Vortex Wheels. It gets a Trident emblem on the C-pillar that gets a glitching effect. Not only exterior, inside the cabin too the special model gets some distinctive styling elements. However, its cabin comes with several similarities with the standard model. It gets a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the entre of the dashboard.

The car gets seats inspired by the electric currents on Mars with astronauts' spacesuits and the star chart on the panoramic sunroof for intergalactic motorists, as the Italian car brand describes. Maserati claims the upholstery technology used in this Grecale SUV involve multiple processes, including transverse lasering with a contrasting multi-coloured welded backing, taping, silicone coatings, embossing and debossing. The cabin uses an ample amount o Alcantara and leather.

The automaker has not said anything about any distinctiveness of the powertrain of this SUV. Also, the pricing of the Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars is yet to be disclosed. However, expect it to be priced well above the standard model.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 10:57 AM IST
TAGS: Maserati Maserati Grecale luxury SUV
