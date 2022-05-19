HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti's New Sonipat Plant To Produce One Million Cars Annually In 8 Years

Maruti's new Sonipat plant to produce one million cars annually in 8 years

Maruti Suzuki formally signed a deal today with the Haryana government to set up its third manufacturing facility in the state. Maruti will invest 11,000 crore and aim to produce 2.5 lakh cars when production starts from 2025.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 02:39 PM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala seen with Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa at the signing of an agreement by Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) for the allotment of 800 acres and 100 acres of land at Industrial Model Township (IMT) Kharkhoda, near Sonipat, (PTI)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala seen with Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa at the signing of an agreement by Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) for the allotment of 800 acres and 100 acres of land at Industrial Model Township (IMT) Kharkhoda, near Sonipat, (PTI)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala seen with Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa at the signing of an agreement by Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) for the allotment of 800 acres and 100 acres of land at Industrial Model Township (IMT) Kharkhoda, near Sonipat, (PTI)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala seen with Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa at the signing of an agreement by Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) for the allotment of 800 acres and 100 acres of land at Industrial Model Township (IMT) Kharkhoda, near Sonipat,

Maruti Suzuki has officially signed a deal with the Haryana state government, which formally allotted land to India's largest carmaker to set up its third manufacturing facility in the state. The plant, located in Sonipat district of the state, will produce cars by Maruti Suzuki as well as two-wheelers from Suzuki Motorcycle India. This facility is expected to start production from 2025. Maruti currently manufactures its cars from its two facilities in Manesar and Gurugram in Haryana.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8.35Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹9.85Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.97 kmpl
₹11.29Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The new facility will be set up in an area spreading across 800 acres. It is located at the Industrial Model Township, Kharkhoda. Maruti Suzuki will invest 11,000 crore in the first phase to set up the plant, The carmaker is expected to begin manufacturing from the Sonipat plant in 2025 and expects to produce around 2.5 lakh cars annually in the initial phase. The facility is also expected to create jobs for more than 13,000 people.

During the event, Maruti Suzuki said that the new facility will reach production capacity of 10 lakh units per annum in the next eight years. RC Bhargava, Chairman at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said, "Subject to market conditions we will be able to reach peak production capacity in 8 years. The Sonipat plant will then become the largest site with production capacity of 10 lakh cars."

Currently, Maruti Suzuki has an overall production capacity of around 22 lakh units every year across its two manufacturing plants in Haryana and Suzuki's facility in Gujarat. At present, Maruti rolls out around 15.5 lakh units from its two key facilities at Gurugram and Manesar.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Executive Vice Chairman at Maruti Suzuki, said, "When Suzuki Motor Corporation started operations in Haryana, India was not on the global car manufacturing map. Today, India is the fourth largest car manufacturer in the world. And we hope that in the coming years, India will become the third largest car manufacturer, globally."

"Today, we sign the agreements with the Haryana government for allotment of 800-acre land to Maruti Suzuki and 100-acre land to Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited. Maruti Suzuki will start construction work on the car manufacturing plant immediately," Ayukawa added.

The OEM manufactures several hot-selling models like WagonR, Swift, Alto, Eeco and Celerio in the small-vehicle category. It also has a sizeable share in the utility vehicle space with Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and XL6 faring well.

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 02:39 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

How to calculate your car’s mileage? A step by step guide
How to calculate your car’s mileage? A step by step guide
Mahindra joins hands with Volkswagen, to get MEB electric components for its EVs
Mahindra joins hands with Volkswagen, to get MEB electric components for its EVs
Get ready to pay ₹2,000 traffic challan even if wearing helmet. Here's why
Get ready to pay 2,000 traffic challan even if wearing helmet. Here's why
Okinawa partners with Tacita for high-performance electric two-wheelers
Okinawa partners with Tacita for high-performance electric two-wheelers
Racer Zef Eisenberg killed after crashing Porsche in world record attempt
Racer Zef Eisenberg killed after crashing Porsche in world record attempt

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city