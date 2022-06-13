HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vs Hyundai Venue: Updated Models Set To Renew Rivalry

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue are the veteran rivals in a segment that has seen newer entrants gunning for glory.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2022, 10:31 AM
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 

It is an enthusiastic time to be in the market for a sub-compact SUV with traditional giants Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai raring to renew a very close rivalry between two of its best-selling models in the country. While the sub-compact SUV segment has seen entry of several newer players like Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and even the slightly more affordable options like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, it is the Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue that remain at the top. Now with both of these models coming in hot with updates, it could be an intense battle that pushes all others nearer to the sidelines.

(Also read: Planning to buy an SUV? There are the three models you should wait for)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is often credited as the sub-compact SUV that really began the craze that continues till date for options in this segment. Brezza was first showcased at Auto Expo 2016 and launched shortly after. At the time, the model was offered with a diesel engine option only but come Auto Expo 2020, the facelift model ditched diesel unit for a petrol engine. But while its looks from the outside is still fancied by many, most have termed its cabin as quite dated. The entry of newer rivals have further jaded the interior of the vehicle. Nonetheless, over seven lakh units of Brezza have been sold so far.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 11.5 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Venue 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Venue 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 12 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹6.99 - 11.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Brezza sales may have also been impacted to some extent by the entry of Hyundai Venue in the market in May of 2019. Looking at build on the success of Creta, Venue offered stylish looks and a feature-rich cabin. Under the hood, the option to choose between either a petrol or a diesel engine remains till date which translates into a wider target audience. But much like Brezza, Venue has also started appearing rather dated. Hyundai has sold over three lakh units of Venue so far.

This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.

But for all the talk of both Venue and Brezza appearing rather mundane now changes with Hyundai confirming a July 16 launch for 2022 Venue while Maruti will launch the 2022 Brezza on July 30. Leaked images of both vehicles clearly reveal that designers have spent a lot of time giving the two models a fresh take on the outside. The Venue, for instance, will sport a new grille and a connected LED light strip between the tail light at the back. On the inside, there may be a new 10.25-inch main infotainment screen, Bose sound system, new steering wheel and a reworked center console.

Brezza too will get a plethora of design tweaks on the outside and spy shots have confirmed a change in the grille on the face which is now sleeker. The LED head light units have also been reworked while there will be a sunroof for the first time ever. The main infotainment screen now sits higher on the reworked dashboard design. There will also be a pop-out Head-up Display (HUD) which was previously seen on the updated Baleno.

While Maruti Suzuki is expected to update the new Brezza with a 1.5-litre Dual VTVT engine with mild hybrid technology, Venue will continue to offer a diesel motor along with the naturally-aspirated and turbo petrol motors.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2022, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Brezza Brezza Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Venue Hyundai Hyundai Motor India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV, will be offered with a 4X4 variant which was seen testing on off-road sections ahead of launch.
Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 4X4 SUV tackle off-road challenges during tests
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Over 400 vehicles torched as fire breaks out in Karachi's impoundment lot
Over 400 vehicles torched as fire breaks out in Karachi's impoundment lot
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry
Toyota Hyryder SUV leaked ahead of July 1 debut, possibly a Creta challenger
Toyota Hyryder SUV leaked ahead of July 1 debut, possibly a Creta challenger
GM lunar vehicles for Moon may be sold to wealthy space travelers
GM lunar vehicles for Moon may be sold to wealthy space travelers
Delhi traffic alert today: Routes to avoid as Congress protest organized
Delhi traffic alert today: Routes to avoid as Congress protest organized

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city