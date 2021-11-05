Maruti Celerio, ‘most fuel efficient petrol car’, may offer 26 kmpl mileage

Maruti is all set to drive in the new generation Celerio next week to India. India's largest carmaker has already claimed that the 2021 Celerio is going to be India's ‘most fuel efficient petrol car'. According to reports, Suzuki has said that the new Celerio could deliver up to 26 kmpl of mileage, making it more fuel efficient than all other cars offered by carmakers in India.

Similar Cars

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Celerio entry-level hatchback in India on November 10. Bookings for the new Celerio were opened this week at ₹11,000.

Maruti Suzuki has been renowned for its fuel-efficient cars over the years. At a time when petrol price has shot through the roof, some of the most fuel-efficient cars running on petrol are still offered by Maruti. Notably, Maruti's Swift and Baleno premium hatchbacks return a mileage of nearly 24 kmpl.

(Also read: Maruti Celerio variants, features and specs reportedly leaked ahead of debut)

Under the hood, the new generation Celerio is likely to be offered with the 1.0-litre K10C Dual jet VVT petrol engine. The engine will come paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.

2021 Maruti Celerio is likely to be launched with four trims and seven variants in all. It is likely to get features like touchscreen infotainment screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new generation Celerio will also get a push start/stop button with idle start/stop function. It will also get a semi-digital instrument cluster and a multi-spoke steering wheel.

The price of the new Celerio is likely to start above ₹4.50-lakh mark. The previous generation Celerio was offered at a starting price of ₹4.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and went up to ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim.

When launched, 2021 Maruti Celerio take on rivals like the Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago in the entry-level hatchback segment.