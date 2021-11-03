2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio to launch on November 10. Details here

The latest Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be officially launched in the Indian car market on November 10. Bookings for the new Celerio were opened on Tuesday and prospective customers can make use of both online as well as offline channels to pay the ₹11,000 reservation amount.

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on the new Celerio to once again find many takers and is underlining its design changes on the outside, fresh cabin layout and additional convenience and safety highlights to strike the right chrord.

The 2021 Celerio has a more rounded exterior profile and comes with a fresh front grille, bolder character lines and a host of other changes to its body. On the inside, the dashboard layout seems to have been given an overhaul and may now appear more youthful than before.

Features like idle start-stop is expected to enhance mileage of the new Celerio. While the company has not officially released the mileage of the vehicle, officials claim that it will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country. This on its own may make a solid case for Celerio at a time when fuel prices here have touched record levels and is on the rise consistantly