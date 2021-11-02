Bookings for 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio now open. Here are all the details

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is all set to hit Indian roads in its latest avataar and the company on Tuesday announced it has opened bookings for the vehicle at ₹11,000. 2021 Maruti Celerio promises to have a number of significant updates, from its exterior design to cabin comfort as well as feature list.

Similar Cars

Maruti Suzuki is betting on Celerio, first launch from the car maker this year since the new Swift, to bolster sales volumes amid a crippling global shortage in semiconductor chip. With a clear preference for smaller vehicles in Covid-19 times, the latest Celerio is well poised to find many takers. “The all-new Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona."

Maruti claims idle start-stop feature in the new Celerio will make it India's most fuel-efficient petrol car.

While Celerio does bring with it a lot of potential, Maruti Suzuki will still have to navigate choppy waters much like most other automakers. The semiconductor shortage has especially hit Maruti with production coming down significantly in Q2 of the current financial year. The company maintains that demand for new vehicles remains robust and that it is working overtime to ensure delivery timelines are not delayed by much.

Maruti Celerio engine

Maruti Celerio engine Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the latest Celerio will be powered by next-gen K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine and that it will get idle start-stop feature to enhance mileage. Although power and torque figures aren't known yet, the new Celerio is likely once again underline its credentials of being a practical urban commute option.

Maruti Celerio design updates

Maruti Celerio design updates The upcoming Celerio will sport a new grille on its face with chrome accents looking to add a touch of unique appeal. The head light design has been updated as well while body character lines have been added. The overall profile of the vehicle is now more rounded than before.

Maruti Celerio feature list

The new Celerio sports significant changes to the dashboard layout design and appears to be more youthful than before.

Maruti Celerio feature list While the new additions to the feature list of the new Celerio are not yet known, expect Maruti Suzuki to pack the car with several convenience, comfort and safety highlights to help it compete against newer rivals.