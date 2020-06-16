Hours ahead of the official launch, details about the new BMW M5 have been revealed through leaked images. The images show the M5, in the iconic BMW colour Imola Red, with a more imposing and sporty character.

According to reports, the new BMW M5 is scheduled to be launched later today.

The leaked images show the facelift version of the M5 could get a redesigned front face highlighted by LED headlights that have grown slimmer and a bumper that has become more angular than before. The air intakes incorporate new accents in black, giving it a more muscular appearance.

In the image leaked by an Instagram user, the new BMW M5 is only shown in a three-quarter front position. What is interesting is the grille in the leaked image. It does not sport the new bucktooth grille as seen in the recent launches by the German carmaker, like the M4 series or the M3 series.

The images also show that the 2021 M5 will get a new set of shining black alloy wheels.

Minor changes are also expected in the interior of the new BMW M5. It is likely to include a new steering wheel, update in driver assistance systems such as infotainment. The new M5 could offer Android Auto, a cloud-based navigation system as wireless updates.

The new M5 is likely to be powered by a 4.4-litre V8 twin turbo engine that can produce 600 horsepower and 750Nm of torque. The M5 CS is expected to be more powerful and reach around 650 horsepower. The engine is expected to be mated to a 8-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels.

If the powertrain remains what is expected, the new BMW M5 2021 should match its predecessor by going from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 305 kmph (being equipped with the optional M Driver package).