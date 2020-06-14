Apart from the launch of the new BMW X6, the luxury car maker has also introduced the most affordable trim of the X5 SUV in India, the X5 SportX. It is priced at ₹74.90 lakh*.

Previously, the BMW X5 was only available in the xLine and M Sport trims which are priced at ₹82.90 lakh* and ₹84.40 lakh*, respectively.

Some of its exterior highlights include 19-inch V-spoke style 734 alloy wheels, LED lights, and panaromic sunroof. On the inside, it gets 4-zone automatic climate control, 12.3-inch virtual driver's screen, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is offered with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay. It also gets electrically adjustable front seats with memory function (driver).

Under the hood, the X5 SportX employs a 3.0-litre diesel engine. This powertrain is known to produce 265 PS at 4,000 rpm and 620 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-2,500 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, but misses out on the paddle shifters. It is known to return 13.38 km/l. This engine is also seen on the X5 xLine trim.

On the other hand, the X5 M Sport is exclusively available in the xDrive40i model variant which uses a 3.0-litre petrol engine. This engine develops 340 PS of power at 5,500-6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,500-5,200 rpm. It has a fuel economy rating of 11.24 km/l.

Being the new base trim, the X5 SportX misses out on several features found on the higher trims such as laser headlights, glass applications on the interior elements, 20-inch alloy wheels, touchscreen key fob, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree camera, leather upholstery and wireless phone charger.

BMW has also recently introduced the X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid model. (More details here)

*ex-showroom