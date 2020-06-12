BMW India drives in X7 M50d at 1.63 Crore

After the X6, BMW on Friday launched the X7 M50d SUV in India. The performance-spec X7 M50d has been priced at ₹1.63 crore (ex-showroom, India).

(Also Read: Five million cars: BMW hits major landmark in US)

On the outside, the new X7 M50d is nothing but the regular X7 SUV with minor updates done to make it slightly more appealing. Speaking of the changes, it gets a remastered front bumper featuring larger air scoops. The LED foglamps have also been re-positioned.

As part of the M package, the flagship BMW SUV gets M badges which delineate that this X7 isn't messing around. Bits like new sporty exhaust with tailpipe trim strip, side-view mirrors housing and the X7/ M50d badging at the tailgate, gets Cerium Grey shade treatment. If that's not all, the SUV gets 21-inch double-spoke style M light-alloy wheels.

Inside, the it is kitted with a 12.3-inch driver display, as well as 12.3-inch infotainment display which benefits from Apple CarPlay (wireless functionality), BMW gesture control, navigation with 3D maps, iDrive Touch and much more. Moreover, its other standard kit includes a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system featuring 16 speakers. A 32GB hard drive is also part of the package which stores audio files and map information.

Part of the M package is also sportier M specific display in SPORT and SPORT+ mode on the driver's screen.

Some other features include rain sensors and automatic driving lights, BMW Individual Headliner in Alcantara Anthracite, automatic power tailgate, ventilated Seats for driver and front passenger, Vernasca leather upholstery, and more. The X7 M50d is available in a 3-row cabin with 6/7-seater configuration.

(Also Read: New 2021 BMW X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid revealed: All you need to know)

The BMW X7 M50d SUV sources power from a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 400 PS of maximum power at 4,400 rpm and a ground shaking 760 Nm of peak torque which comes at 2,000 to 3,000. The powertrain is available with an 8-Speed Steptronic Sport transmission which sends power to all wheels via xDrive 4WD system. Paddle shifters are also part of the standard kit.