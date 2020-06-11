New 2021 BMW X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid revealed: All you need to know

After the new 7-Series 45e Plug-in hybrid, BMW has now taken the wraps off the 2021 X5 45e Plug-In Hybrid model the US.

For the uninitiated, the X5 45e is a successor to the X5 40e. The latter was known to feature a battery pack along with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. Its 'pure electric' range was rated at 24 km.

The newly updated X5 45e xDrive PHEV model has been given a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine which also comes coupled to an electric motor. The combined power output of the system stands at 395 PS and 600 Nm. The powertrain comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic AT. The transmission sends power across all four wheels.

Its electric motor draws power from a 24-kWh battery pack and is durable for an 'electric only' range of 48 km. Its battery completely charges in 5.3 hours with a Level 2 charger, or in 17.7 hours using a 120-volt, household-style charger.

The SUV is known to do 0-100 kmph run in just 5.3 seconds, for the record it is a full 1.3 seconds quicker than the X5 40e. It has also gained three drive modes- Hybrid, Electric, and Sport. The driver now also has the functionality of toggling between full performance or full eco modes.

Inside, it gets features such as 12.3-inch infotainment system as well as driver's display, latest iDrive system, inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, blind-spot monitors, driver-assist, land departure warning, front and rear collision warning, cruise control and cross-traffic alert. Besides this, the SUV also gets some premium features such as rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, powered and heated front seats, and the updated live cockpit professional.

It goes on sale internationally in July.