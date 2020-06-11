BMW has launched the new-generation X6 in the Indian market today at a price of ₹95 lakh. While the X6 was slated to arrive in India in early 2020, but the coronavirus outbreak pushed the carmaker to delay the launch.

The all-new X6 has been launched as a completely built unit (CBU) and have been now declared open for booking at dealerships.

The new X6 sports a significantly larger BMW Kidney Grille with an optional Illuminated Kidney Grille – a first-ever for BMW. The twin LED headlights come as standard and extend up to the BMW Kidney Grille. The optional BMW Laserlight offers selective beam and high beam function with a range of around 500 meters.

Compared to its predecessor, the all-new BMW X6 has grown in terms of length (26 mm), width (15mm) and wheelbase (42mm). At the same time, overall height has been reduced by 6 mm. It also gets 20-inch light alloy wheels.

The interior of the all-new BMW X6 is also upgraded with a more driver-focused cockpit. The new model comes equipped with Temperature Controlled Cup holders (heated and cooled) and offers Wireless Charging as standard.

The all-new BMW X6 also offers 580 litres of storage space. Depending on various requirements, the three sections of the backrest can be folded in 40:20:40 split and offers an impressive 1,530 litres of luggage space when rear seats are folded, making the vehicle suitable for all kinds of journeys.

The Indian-spec BMW X6 is powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbo-petrol delivering 340 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque at 1,500 – 5,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which transmits power to all-wheels via BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in 5.5 seconds, and can attain a top speed of 250 kmph.

The all-new BMW X6 xDrive40i is available with separate packages of xLine and M Sport. While the xLine variant gets and xLine Package including Sports Seats, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension and 20-inch light alloy wheels V-spoke style, the M Sport variant with the M Sport Package gets M Leather Steering Wheel along-with the Sports Seats. It also comes equipped with M Sport Brakes, M Sport exhaust system, Adaptive M Suspension, M aerodynamics package and 20-inch M light alloy wheels Starspoke style in the standard profile.

The all-new BMW X6 is available in Riverside Blue Metallic, Carbon Black, Manhattan Metallic, Artic Grey, Mineral White, Flamenco Red Brilliant Effect, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Black Sapphire and Alpine White. Optional paintwork includes Tanzanite Blue Metallic and BMW Individual Ametrine Metallic.