Lamborghini is all-set to launch the new Huracan EVO RWD Spyder on Thursday (May 7th). Since the pandemic has jolted the way car launches worked previously, Lamborghini will conduct a virtual launch. For the first time ever, an automaker will use augmented reality (AR) technology to introduce a product.

The new Huracan will be launched at the company's official webpage, using Apple's AR Quick Look. This sadly means that only users with an iPhone or an iPad (with iOS 11 and an A9 processor) will have access to experience the new Huracan in augmented reality. The Apple users will simply need to visit the website and tap "See in AR" to experience the car virtually. The company has also mentioned that the AR view functionality will also be available for the other models in the future.

(Also Read: Watch: Five-year-old stopped by cops for driving was out to buy Lamborghini)

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said "At a time of major business challenges, Lamborghini is innovating once again and exploring new methods of communication. New technologies have accelerated fast during this time of global emergency, and Lamborghini is pioneering exciting new possibilities. Starting tomorrow, Lamborghini can be in everyone's home thanks to Apple's AR technology, which is available on hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices around the world."

The new Huracan EVO RWD Spyder gets a fresh front splitter and fins in the front intakes. Over the rear it gets a new diffuser. As far as convertible roof is concerned, it will most likely be the same unit that's found on the Huracan EVO Spyder.

Mechanically it will share specifications and output with the Huracan EVO RWD coupe. It is set to feature the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine which develops 602 PS and 560 Nm. The engine uses a 7-speed Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) dual-clutch transmission.

The car has been rated to accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.