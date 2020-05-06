This image was tweeted by @UTHighwaypatrol. The face of the boy has been hidden to cover his identity as he is a minor.
Watch: Five-year-old stopped by cops for driving was out to buy Lamborghini

Updated: 06 May 2020

  • The conversation between a trooper and the child has gone viral on Youtube. The child is believed to have said he was upset because his mother refused to buy him a Lamborghini.
  • The child then left his home with the keys to the family car and took it out on the roads.

A trooper stopping a car with a suspected "impaired driver" on a U.S. highway on Monday was bemused to find a 5-year-old in the driver's seat, the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted.

After seeing a vehicle driving slowly and weaving in the left lane of the Interstate 15 freeway, the trooper turned on his siren, and the driver neatly pulled over to the side of the road.

Dashboard camera video posted by the police captures the conversation between the trooper and the driver, which has since been viewed on YouTube almost 760,000 times.

"You're 5 years old?" the trooper says. "Wow!"

He then asks the child where he learned how to drive and takes down other details.

The boy, who was not identified as he is a minor, said he had left home in his parents' vehicle after arguing with his mother, who had told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini.

"He decided to take the car and go to California to buy one himself," the police said in a tweet, adding: "He might have been short on the purchase amount as he only had $3 in his wallet."

The Utah police did not respond to requests for more information about the boy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

