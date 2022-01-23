Lamborghini Monterossa Speedster based on Gallardo is a crazy open-top supercar

HT Auto
The custom Lamborghini Monterossa Speedster is available in a limited number of 15 units only.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2022, 12:27 PM
The Monterossa comes based on Lamborghini Gallardo. (Image: Youtube/Robert Lewis)
DRVN Concepts has customised a Lamborghini Gallardo into an open-top supercar christened as Monterossa. The limited custom supercar comes after sacrificing several body parts in order to give the modified car a distinctive and highly aggressive appearance. This is probably the most potent dose of the Italian supercar available in the world.

(Also Read: BMW's new steering wheel makes Tesla yoke look normal)

Available in a limited number of 15 units only, the Lamborghini Monterossa Speedster appears as the right car for those adrenaline junkies who seek more from a standard Lamborghini.

As DRVN Concepts claims, the Monterossa has been inspired by the design of motorcycles. The customisation studio dreamt of a supercar that embodies the mechanical beauty and visceral experience of a superbike with the raw emotion and allure of an exotic. "This combination creates a stark contrast between the smooth, sexy, surfacing at the front of the vehicle and the vicious V10, suspension, exhaust, and components at the rear," said DRVN Concepts in a statement.

The removal of the body panels resulted in a significant reduction of weight for the Lamborghini Gallardo. This ensures the Lamborghini Monterossa Speedster comes with a power to weight ratio of 4.6 lbs per horsepower. This customisation strategy leads to a driving experience that is engaging and somewhat terrifying at the same time.

Speaking about the design, the front profile of the Monterossa gets a sharp carbon fibre air splitter with a side aero design. The sleek LED headlamps positioned at the side black air intakes, sporty alloy wheels, curvy hood, sport seats, customised interior with ample use of Alcantara, side air splitters with short fins, a naked engine bay with all the mechanical bits visible give the Monterossa a menacing look. The rear of the car gets a massive diffuser, dual exhausts, sleek LED taillights etc.

The specifications of the Monterossa is not known. The Italian supercar marquee produced a total of 14,022 units of Gallardo between 2003 and 2013. It used to come in two body styles - coupe and convertible.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2022, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Gallardo Lamborghini supercar hypercar sportscar
