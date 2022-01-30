HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Lamborghini India records highest-ever sales in 2021, posts 86% growth

Lamborghini India records highest-ever sales in 2021, posts 86% growth

Lamborghini sold 69 cars in India in 2021 and reached a cumulative sales of 300 cars last year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2022, 12:24 PM
The Lamborghini Huracan STO was one of the models introduced by the brand in India in 2021.
The Lamborghini Huracan STO was one of the models introduced by the brand in India in 2021.

Lamborghini India recorded a whopping 86 per cent YoY growth in 2021 as compared to 2020. The Italian supercar major has delivered 69 cars, claimed Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India in a post on LinkedIn.

(Also Read: Extremely rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster burnt to ashes in Mexico)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.54 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 4.99 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.1 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

He said that Lamborghini India witnessed strong growth owing to the new product launches in 2021 and customer engagement initiatives. He also hopes that the company will be able to continue this momentum in 2022 as well. The supercar brand registered its best-ever sales in 2021.

The automaker claims to have achieved its fastest 100 cars milestone in the super-luxury car segment by delivering 100th Urus in the country. Also, it reached the cumulative sales milestone of 300 Lamborghini cars in last year only.

The Italian car brand under the Volkswagen umbrella launched four new products in the Indian market in 2021. These were Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, Urus Pearl Capsule, Urus Graphite Capsule and Huracan STO.

The automaker also claims that it achieved a couple of milestones last year, which helped it to engage more consumers and grab more attention. During the Esperienza GIRO from Delhi - Chandigarh - Shimla, the automaker witnessed the participation of 50 Lamborghini models in a 550 km drive. The 50 Lamborghinis claimed to have driven 1,500 km distance across three chapters during Lamborghini Day 2021.

Lamborghini also claimed that it reached the Umling La pass, which is the highest motorable road any Lamborghini car ever travelled.

While speaking about the 2021 sales performance of the brand and its expectation in 2022, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said that the company will continue to focus on the three pillars for the Indian market. It aims to bring new models faster to the market, set new benchmarks in customer experience by curating unique exclusive experiences for both its customers and prospects; expand its reach to new geographies and segments in India and drive consistent growth in the market.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2022, 12:24 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini supercars luxury cars
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021
Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021
Man caught for the first time after driving without licence for 70 years
Man caught for the first time after driving without licence for 70 years
Lamborghini India records highest-ever sales in 2021, posts 86% growth
Lamborghini India records highest-ever sales in 2021, posts 86% growth
Ather Energy targets production of one million electric scooters annually
Ather Energy targets production of one million electric scooters annually
Daimler to be officially rebranded as Mercedes-Benz on February 1
Daimler to be officially rebranded as Mercedes-Benz on February 1

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city