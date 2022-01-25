HT Auto
Extremely rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster burnt to ashes in Mexico

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster is an exclusive and rare super sportscar with only 63 units of it built.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 01:01 PM
No one was harmed by the fire but the car was ravaged to ashes. (Image: Facebook/Twister Garage)
No one was harmed by the fire but the car was ravaged to ashes. (Image: Facebook/Twister Garage)

An extremely rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster has been burnt to ashes in Mexico. The image of the burnt supercar that emerged online shows that the Italian beauty was completely ravaged. It was one of the just 63 units of Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadsters ever built by the Italian supercar manufacturer.

(Also Read: Porsche 718 has a smoking problem. Here's how it can be cured)

The Facebook group that posted the image of the burnt supercar also shared some images before the fire broke out and an image of it fully engulfed in flames.

The social media post reveals that the devastating fire incident took place on January 24 between Cuernavaca and Chilpancingo in Mexico, south of Mexico City on the Cuernavaca-Acapulco highway. The Lamborghini caught fire and burned in the middle of the highway atop the Mezcala Solidaridad suspension bridge. However, it appears that no one was harmed by the fire.

The SVJ alone costs more than half a million dollars because of its exclusivity while being a Roadster means the car costs even more. Consider the extreme rarity of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster and the pricing goes up further. Apparently, there is not a single part of this rare Lamborghini that is salvageable.

Car fires can be a scary affair for both the occupants and bystanders as well. Also, it is often heartwrenching for the owners, especially if the car is a luxury supercar and a rare one like this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Lamborghini introduced the SVJ Roadster in a limited edition of 800 units and it raced straight into the very exclusive circle of the world's finest super sportscars. In a bid to celebrate the brand's starting year 1963, Lamborghini unveiled an even rarer version of the car - the Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 01:01 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Aventador Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster luxury cars supercars sportscars
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

