HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Porsche 718 has a smoking problem. Here's how it can be cured

Porsche 718 has a smoking problem. Here's how it can be cured

Porsche 718 comes with retrofitted special protective grilles in the side air intakes to prevent cigarettes or cigars from entering into the engine compartment and causing damage.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 12:00 PM
Powered by the 4.0-Litre naturally aspirated six-cylinder flat engine, the GTS 4.0 models are at the evolutionary peak of the 718 models.
Powered by the 4.0-Litre naturally aspirated six-cylinder flat engine, the GTS 4.0 models are at the evolutionary peak of the 718 models.

Porsche 718 reportedly has an insatiable hunger for cigarette butts or cigar ends, which can potentially damage the high-performance sportscar's plastic elements inside the mid-engine car. Porsche 718 is one of the most popular offerings the German luxury high-performance car brand has ever built. Available in two variants Boxster and Cayman, the Porsche 718's side air intakes are prone to such in the cigarette butts and cigar ends by the airstream around the car, reveals Porsche Great Britain.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 85.46 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 97.97 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw 8 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 8 Series
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.3 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.35 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.53 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 1.64 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Porsche updates infotainment system, makes it more intuitive)

A Porsche dealer communication posted by someone on Facebook has revealed the problem. “If burning cigarettes or cigars are thrown away, they can be drawn into the side intake ducts of the engine by the airstream around the car," Porsche Cars Great Britain wrote in the letter, further adding that “Additionally fanning by the airflow can cause the cigarettes, cigars, and their embers to further ignite there, affecting plastic elements or the like and damaging the vehicle."

This letter indicates that the cigarette butts or cigar ends can result in a smouldering fire in the engine compartment. The signs of such a fire incident include smoke, loss of engine power, warning signs lighting up in the instrument cluster or a burning smell.

The German automaker has already installed or retrofitted special protective grilles in the side air intakes of the corresponding Porsche 718 models in an attempt to prevent cigarettes or cigars from entering into the engine compartment and causing damage by fire. The Volkswagen Group-owned automaker has written in the letter to the Porsche dealers that further optimized protective grilles with even tighter meshed inlets are available now for your vehicle to further reduce the risk of damage occuring.

Interestingly, this problem is nothing new as Porsche already issued a recall for 2017-2019 Boxsters and Caymans to address the issue. The German auto company even included the information about the issue in its car owner's manual in 2016. “Danger! Cigarettes or cigars can be blown into the air inlets (A) by the airflow and cause a fire in the engine compartment," the manual said.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche 718 Porsche 718 Cayman Porsche 718 Boxster luxury car sportscar
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Hybrid scooter launched
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes
Ford to stop taking orders for Maverick pickup truck amid supply chain woes

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city