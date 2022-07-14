HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Come With A Bespoke Plug In Hybrid Powertrain

Lamborghini Huracan successor to come with a bespoke plug-in hybrid powertrain

Lamborghini Huracan successor is expected to come with a V8 or a V10 engine under the hood.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2022, 19:32 PM
Lamborghini Huracan successor will get a bespoke hybrid powertrain.
Lamborghini Huracan successor will get a bespoke hybrid powertrain.
Lamborghini Huracan successor will get a bespoke hybrid powertrain.
Lamborghini Huracan successor will get a bespoke hybrid powertrain.

As part of its increasing focus on electrification, Lamborghini is set to give the Huracan successor a powerful bespoke plug-in hybrid powertrain, reports Auto Express. This plug-in hybrid powertrain won't be shared with any other Volkswagen group vehicles, claims the report. The Lamborghini Huracan is fast approaching the end of its lifecycle and the Italian supercar marquee is working on its replacement.

(Also Read: In challenge to Tesla, Hyundai Ioniq 6, its first electric sedan, launched)

The automaker is tight-lipped about the upcoming model, but its CTO Rouven Mohr has confirmed the unique powertrain. “Regarding the drivetrain it will be plug-in hybrid, and from the performance point of view it will again be a big step, let me say," he said. He also said that the engine will be bespoke for Lamborghini.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

He further added that the internal combustion engine will get more than six cylinders and less than 12 cylinders. In that case, it would be either a V8 or a V10 engine. A modified version of the 5.2-litre V10 engine that currently works under the hood of the Hurcan seems the most likely option for the upcoming model as it is claimed to be a bespoke unit. A V8 engine is also possible but Volkswagen AG already has a twin-turbocharged hybrid V8 motor in its portfolio.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The report also suggests that the electric motor in the Huracan’s successor could significantly boost power beyond the 850 hp mark, allowing it to rival the potent Ferrari 296 GTB. Mohr also said that making this hybrid car is a challenge for the automaker.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 19:21 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Huracan supercar hypercar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla Autopilot chief to depart, adding to upheaval in executive ranks
Tesla Autopilot chief to depart, adding to upheaval in executive ranks
Booking a Uber? No more unwanted driver calls asking destination
Booking a Uber? No more unwanted driver calls asking destination
Lamborghini Huracan successor to come with a bespoke plug-in hybrid powertrain
Lamborghini Huracan successor to come with a bespoke plug-in hybrid powertrain
BMW and McLaren still working on electric supercar project: Report
BMW and McLaren still working on electric supercar project: Report
Amazon India partners Magenta Mobility to deploy EV fleet in Hyderabad
Amazon India partners Magenta Mobility to deploy EV fleet in Hyderabad

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city