Watch: Lamborghini Huracan joins hands with Nissan GTR to challenge F1 racecar

The RB7 was one of the most successful F1 racecars. Drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber too drove this car. It won 12 among 19 races it appeared and secured 18 of 19 possible pole positions in qualifying races.

Among the challengers against the legendary F1 racecar was a twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan. It is not the average super-sleek Lamborghini Huracan. The video shows that its entire rear panel has been ripped off to show off the custom twin-turbo system.

Power for the Lamborghini Huracan comes from a 5.2-litre V10 engine that is capable of belting out 1,200 hp. Add all this to Huracan's all-wheel-drive system to spice up the performance.

The other mean machine among the three was a Nissan GTR that looked like a stock model. But looks can be deceptive. This particular Nissan GTR gets a completely reworked 4.1-litre engine that is capable of pumping out 1,300 hp power output.

The video shows the Lamborghini was the fastest to and first to reach the finishing point, followed by the RB7 and Nissan GTR. They also tested the emergency stopping capability of all three vehicles. In this case, RB7 was the winner, and GTR took the third position again.