The video has all the ingredients to become a thrilling one. It has gnarly high-performance cars like Porsche 911 GT3s, iconic British race track Silverstone, two famous former Formula One drivers and of course Tom 'Maverick' Cruise.

The Hollywood star challenged Webber and Coulthard to a dogfight on race track with their four-wheel mean machines while Top Gun's original soundtrack 'Danger Zone' by Kenny Loggins was playing in the background.

Besides original soundtracks from Top Gun, the video is full of other references from Cruise' iconic movie. These include phrases like "I am dangerous," "There are no points for second place," "I feel the need for speed." etc.

To make the video more interesting and funny, there are machine gun sounds made after using the shift paddle, front parking sensors making missile lock noise. After scorching the tracks with the Porsche 911 GT3s, the crew were seen singing Johnny Rivers' "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin" as another Top Gun reference.

Top Gun was one of the most famous movies of Tom Cruise. A sequel of the adrenaline pumping movie is scheduled to release this year. Nicknamed as Maverick, Tom Cruise will be playing the role of Lt. Pete Mitchell in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick. The movie also stars Val Kilmer, Milles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris among others.