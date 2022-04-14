Lamborghini delivers 2,539 cars in Q1 2022, Urus contributes most

Lamborghini on Thursday has announced that it delivered a total of 2,539 units of supercars globally in the first quarter of 2022. The Italian supercar marquee has also claimed that January-March 2022 was its best quarter ever. The automaker also claims that the delivery number in the first quarter of 2022 was up by five per cent compared to the same period of 2021 and a whopping 31 per cent from the same period of 2020. Interestingly, Lamborghini registered a record-breaking sales performance in 2021 with 8,405 units. With the first-quarter performance, the automaker seems to be moving toward another record-breaking sales performance in 2022.

The auto company has attributed this success to its performance SUV urus. Lamborghini claims that it has sold 1,547 units of Urus and 844 units of Huracan between January-March of 2022. Now, the Italian company is gearing up to launch three new products in the second half of this year, with two of them to be based on Urus and one on Huracan.

The automaker claims that sales distribution in the first quarter was well balanced among the three macro-regions of EMEA, which are Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Combined, the region contributed 40 per cent of the brand's total sales, while North America contributed 32 per cent of sales and the Asia Pacific region contributed 28 per cent sales.

Speaking about the sales performance in the first quarter of this year, Stephen Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said that the company has made a solid start to a year that would bring new challenges on a global scale. “Despite the uncertainty caused by a geopolitical situation that is not only deeply distressing but also means it is hard to make forecasts of any kind, we can count on exceptional appeal worldwide right now," he added.

Winkelmann also said that every month orders are outstripping Lamborghini's production output. “We currently have enough to comfortably cover more than 12 months of production. In addition, we’re preparing for a new stage in the Lamborghini story in just under a year, as we move towards electrification with the arrival of the new V12 hybrid model in 2023," he further added.

