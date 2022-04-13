HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, Rival To Porsche 911 Gt3, Breaks Cover

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover

The new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica comes out as a rear-driven supercar for road-and-track.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2022, 10:39 AM
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has been official reveal for the international markets. The car comes out as a new and most versatile version of the mid-engined Lamborghini Huracan supercar to date. The Huracan Tecnica is a rear-driven supercar for road-and-track. 

On the outside, the new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar and it bridges the gap between the Huracan Evo and the hardcore Lamborghini Huracan STO. For the record, the latter is already on sale in the Indian market. 

(Also Read: New Lamborghini Countach on street making its insane V12 roar like beast)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 1.64 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.54 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 4.99 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Porsche 911 Gt3
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

At the heart of the car sits a 631hp, 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10, just like the STO. This engine delivers power to the rear wheels via seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. Also, the car gets a new exhaust system, which is said to give the engine an aural edge over the STO’s in the mid and upper rev band. 

The new 20-inch wheels on the supercar come shod with semi-slick Bridgestone Sport tyres (305mm at the rear). To bring this beast to halt, Lamborghini has used Carbon ceramic brakes are standard. Also, it features a carbon fibre bonnet lid and stands as wide and tall as the Evo. In terms of performance, the car is claimed to do 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of over 320 kmph. 

(Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan, Urus to get two new versions as final models for ICE line)

In this avatar, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica comes out as a direct rival to the likes of other performance cars such as the 911 GT3, McLaren Artura, Maserati MC20 and new Ferrari 296 GTB.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2022, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: Lamboghini Lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Porsche Porsche 911 GT3
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Tata Motors said that the design of the Concept Curvv EV is based on Sierra Concept earlier showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020.
Tata Concept Curvv electric SUV revealed, will sit above Nexon EV
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Representational image of existing Hero Optima CX. 
2022 Hero Optima CX electric scooter to launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Honda pulls plug on Acura brand of cars in China in just six years. Here's why
Honda pulls plug on Acura brand of cars in China in just six years. Here's why
Top 10 safest cars in India: Toyota Urban Cruiser enters list with 4-star rating
Top 10 safest cars in India: Toyota Urban Cruiser enters list with 4-star rating
Greaves Electric partners with Mesha Energy to develop advanced batteries
Greaves Electric partners with Mesha Energy to develop advanced batteries
Mercedes-Benz India betting big on nouveau riche to drive sales of luxury cars
Mercedes-Benz India betting big on nouveau riche to drive sales of luxury cars
Honda City Hybrid launch tomorrow: The best mileage for a mid-size sedan?
Honda City Hybrid launch tomorrow: The best mileage for a mid-size sedan?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city