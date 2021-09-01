Kushaq SUV helps Skoda post 282% increase in August sales

The automaker claims that this sales growth came in the middle of a challenging macro environment and global supply chain disruption.

The automaker also says that despite introducing new products, Skoda is also focusing on expanding its retail network across the country. It claims that Skoda dealerships are now available in over 100 cities across India. The new product launches and expansion of dealerships come as part of the brand's India 2.0 strategy. It has launched new dealerships in Bhopal, Patna, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Commenting on this sales performance, Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said that the company's August sales have grown significantly. "This market is important for the global growth ambitions of the brand and we have a detailed strategy to strengthen our presence here . Along with our focused product strategy, we have taken several measures towards building a strong bond with our customers and improving the overall brand experience. We have exciting plans going forward and will continue to work towards our core objective of creating customer delight," he further added.