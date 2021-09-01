Tata Motors registers 51% growth in August car sales; EV sales surge 234%

Tata Motors on Wednesday has announced that its passenger vehicle business registered 51% YoY growth in sales in August 2021. The homegrown automaker has sold 28,018 units of passenger vehicles last month. This was down 7% from July 2021's 30,185 units. In August last year, Tata Motors sold

18,583 units.

Tata Motors is among the few automakers in India that sell electric cars. The Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in the Indian market. The automaker has claimed that it sold a total of 1,022 units of electric cars last month, which was a whopping 234% YoY growth as compared to the same month last year.



Tata Motors sold 306 units in August 2020. Also, the carmaker registered 69% sales growth last month, compared to July this year. The car brand recorded 604 units of electric cars in July 2021. The automaker presently sells Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV in the Indian car market. The Tigor EV has been updated recently with new designs, features and mechanical upgrades.

In the internal combustion engine segment, Tata Motors has sold 26,996 units of passenger vehicles last month. This marked 48% growth as compared to the same month a year ago. In August 2020, Tata Motors sold 18,277 units of passenger vehicles.

Month-on-Month ICE passenger vehicles sales for the homegrowm automaker has seen a 9% dip last month. In July this year, it registered 29,581 units.

The sales growth in August for the automaker can be attributed to the low base last year, pent up demand and increased demand for personal vehicles.

The automaker also informed in a release that the semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia too have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months. However, the brand has not revealed the exact number of production cuts.