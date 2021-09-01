Creta and Alcazar tag-team as SUVs help Hyundai maintain solid August sales

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported it had sold 46,866 units in the Indian car market in the month of August. While this is a 2.3% growth over August of 2020, exports rose significantly last month - by 79.4% to 12,202 units. Much of the credit for the

sustained momentum in domestic sales may be attributed to the strong showing of Creta and the positive response for the Alcazar three-row SUV.

Hyundai currently has a number of key models across segments. This includes Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 NIOS, Aura and Elantra. The SUV portfolio starts with Venue and includes Creta, Alcazar, Tucson and Kona EV.



While the semiconductor shortage worldwide remains a challenge for almost every automaker, there is also some hope about the upcoming festive period sustaining the momentum witnessed in the months following the second Covid-19 wave earlier this month.

Hyundai, in particular, is now all set to bring in its N Line models, starting with i20 N Line. Looking at appealing to a younger audience who prefer a more exciting drive trait, the N Line models bring about visual updates as well as some tweaks to steering and suspension set up.

There are also plans of driving in Casper micro-SUV that has already been unveiled in the South Korean car market. Casper will go up against Tata Punch, another micro-SUV lined up for an India launch.