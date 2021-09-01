MG Motor retails 4315 units in August, ZS EV sees highest-ever bookings

MG Motor India on Wednesday has announced that it sold 4,315 units in India in August 2021. This marks a 51% growth in sales as compared to the same month last year.

The British car brand claims that MG ZS EV clocked its highest-ever bookings since launch. The electric SUV

has recorded more than 700 bookings last month. The ZS EV competes with rivals such as Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV.

The carmaker also claims that a higher conversion rate of enquiries on both the walk-ins to its showrooms and digital platform shows the consumer demand is normalising. It hopes to see the trend continuing in the coming months as well.



Commenting on the sales performance in August 2021, Rakesh Sidana, Director-Sales, MG Motor India, said that the higher momentum has continued for all three models of the company. “We are witnessing busy dealerships, eagerly seeking more inventory," he further added.

However, Sidana also indicated that the ongoing microchip crisis is expected to impact the auto company's sales for the rest of 2021. The chip crisis would impact the car manufacturer's production volume. "We expect manufacturing in September to be severely impacted, which will be lower than August. We are trying our best to mobilize global resources to enhance the pace of production to meet customer demand during the festival season," he further added.

MG Motor India currently sells three SUVs in India. These are MG Hector, MG ZS EV and MG Gloster. The Hector comes with a Hector Plus variant that is available in both six and seven-seater options.

The carmaker is now gearing up to launch its fourth model in India - MG Astor. It will come with a personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) based assistant. MG has already teased the upcoming Astor SUV.