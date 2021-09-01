Innova Crysta, Fortuner continue to bolster Toyota in August sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday has announced that it has sold 12,772 units in August 2021. The carmaker has registered a 130% growth last month compared to the same month a year ago when it sold 5,555 units in the domestic market.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has also said

that it registered a 115% growth in cumulative wholesales between January and August this year. The auto company sold 85,209 units in the first eight months of this year. The car brand sold 39,627 units during the same period in 2020.

As TKM claims, the high demand for Innova Crysta and Fortuner has helped the auto company to post such sales growth. Other models such as Glanza and Urban Cruiser too have helped the automaker to garner sustainable sales figures.

Commenting on the sales performance of the auto company in August, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said that the company is witnessing steady growth after the second wave and the trend continued in August as well. “Customer orders are healthy, and the retail sales have shown an improvement as compared to last month. The segment dominance of Innova Crysta and Fortuner continues, as both the models have recorded good demand and witnessing growing sales in their respective segments. Glanza and Urban Cruiser also continue to garner sustained sales; we are happy to note that both the offerings continue to meet the aspirations of our younger customers," he further added.

Talking about the sales outlook for the rest of the year, he said that the company expects the positive demand trend will continue due to the resumption of economic activity, an uptick in personal mobility and overall improvement in market sentiment. “As the festive season draws closer, and to meet the expectation and convenience of our customers, we are making every effort to offer better services, enhance digitalization of our sales operations and reduce delivery time," he further said.