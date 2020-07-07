Jaguar Land Rover India today announced that it has begun deliveries of BS 6 compliant petrol models of new Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport. The two SUVS are powered by Ingenium 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol powertrain. The new Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport are available in highly feature-rich ‘S’ and sportier ‘R-Dynamic SE’ variants.

(Also read - Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams)

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd, said, “The Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have been tremendously successful in India since their introduction. In their new avatars, both SUVs have quickly captured the imagination and hearts of our customers and fans with their design, technology and luxury. Now with the new BS 6 petrol powertrain we are happy to provide our customers with enhanced choice."

The slim-line headlights with LED give the Evoque 2020 a very appealing look. (HT Auto Photo)

JLR had launched the new Range Rover Evoque earlier this year in January. The SUV comes in two variants and with two engine options to choose from. Noticeably borrowing design elements from the Velar, the Evoque's looks are highlighted by sharp automatic LED head lights along with DRLs, a smart front mesh grille, redesigned bumpers and new LED tail lights. The SUV sits on 18-inch alloys and also gets pop-out door handles. On the inside, the Evoque gets two touchscreens with the one the top 10-inch unit housing the infotainment system while the other one serving as the control base for the two-zone air conditioning.

The new Range Rover Evoque is also packed with a host of safety features which include six airbags, ABS with EBD, emergency brake assist, hill descent and ascent assist, stability control, pedestrian airbag, rear camera with senors and lane keep assist.

In February this year, JLR drove in the new Discovery Sport. Built on the Evoque Transverse Architecture which makes it ready for shift to electric power in the future, the new Discovery Sport currently comes with BS 6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel Ingenium engines. A nine-speed automatic unit handles transmission duties inside the Discovery Sport 2020 and AWD comes as standard.

The new Discovery Sport now gets redesigned bumpers, a new grille and fresh head lights. (HT Auto photo)

The new Discovery Sport has redesigned bumpers, a new grille and fresh head lights. On the inside, the dashboard has been reworked to make it more driver oriented while a multi-function steering wheel and 10-inch infotainment screen come as standard. There is also a fixed panoramic contrast roof with power blind.

The price of the new BS 6 Range Rover Evoque starts from ₹ 54.94 lakh, while the new BS 6 Discovery Sport will come at a starting price of ₹ 57.06 lakh.