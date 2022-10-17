HT Auto
Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV confirmed for India debut, launch this year

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee will come to the Indian car market via the CBU route and will be one of the most premium offerings from the Americans.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 17 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM
Jeep India on Monday shared a teaser image of its fifth-generation Grand Cherokee SUV and confirmed that the model would join its product portfolio here next month. The Jeep Grand Cherokee will be the fourth SUV in the company's India lineup at launch.

Jeep India currently offers the Compass, Wrangler and recently launched the Meridian as a three-row SUV that rivals Toyota Fortuner. But the Grand Cherokee is likely to gain a whole lot of attention courtesy its plethora of features and iconic 4x4 capabilities. First launched in 1992, the Grand Cherokee is highlighted as the most-awarded SUV over the years and the latest edition of the vehicle had made its global debut a year ago. In global markets where offered, the SUV is also offered with a plug-in hybrid option although it is not clear yet if this will also make way into India.

(Also read: Jeep's first-ever fully electric SUV Avenger, with 500-km range, breaks cover)

Globally, the Grand Cherokee is offered with the 5.7-litre V8 that produces 357 bhp and offers 528 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that offers 375 bhp and 637 Nm of max torque. And then there is a 3.6-litre V6 petrol motor that has 294 hp and 348 Nm of torque.

The latest Grand Cherokee is largely similar to the previous model but does benefit from a slightly more dominant visual appearance with sharper lines. The front grille has been updated while still sporting the trademark seven-slot Jeep grille. The LED head light units are now sleeker while the rear LED light units too have been reworked.

On the inside, space has been enhanced in the latest Grand Cherokee and the three-row version is longer still than the two-row version of the model. Feature additions like a 10.25-inch main screen, AppleCarPlay and Android Auto come as standard. There are entertainment screens for rear passengers as well and the car gets 4G as inbuilt to support playback from streaming sites. The all-leather upholstery and 19-speaker sound system seek to further elevate the premium experience inside the vehicle.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2022, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep India Grand Cherokee
