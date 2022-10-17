HT Auto
Jeep Avenger, its first-ever electric SUV, wants to be a superhero marvel

Jeep Avenger is a compact fully-electric SUV equipped with a new generation 400 Volt electric propulsion system which combines a new electric motor and a new battery.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2022, 15:01 PM
Jeep Avenger is the brand's first fully-electric SUV which offers 156 hp of maximum power and 260 Nm of maximum torque.
Jeep has officially taken the covers off its first fully-electric SUV Avenger. The electric SUV was showcased at the Paris Motor Show. The Avenger. which marks a turning point in Jeep’s history, is the first EV from the brand. The SUV manufacturer had shared the first images of Avenger just a month ago. The Avenger electric SUV is based on the eCMP platform of the Stellantis group and comes with a design that is typically Jeep with its iconic seven-slot grille and horizontal roofline.

Despite being the first electric model, Jeep thought it was best not to tinker with its design philosophy. The Avenger comes with a slightly curved grille which is flanked by LED headlights on either side. The front bumper has characteristic shapes in which the plastic fenders stand out. At the sides, the rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillar. The electric SUV stands on a set of 18-inch aluminium wheels. At the rear, the electric SUV gets signature LED tail lights which creates shape of the letter X. Being a Jeep SUV, the Avenger also offers ground clearance of 200 mm for roads that are less than ideal.

The interior of the Avenger is as premium as any Jeep SUV comes with. Being a digital and connected car, the Avenger offers a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a similar sized digital touchscreen infotainment system. The screen comes compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV also gets leather-trimmed seats with power adjustments and a massage function, multi-colour ambient lighting system and a panoramic sunroof.

(Also read: Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV confirmed for India)

Jeep Avenger draws power from its new 54 kWh lithium-ion battery. It can churn out maximum output of 156 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Jeep claims Avenger electric SUV will offer a range of 400 kms according to the WLTP cycle. It also claims that the range could go up to more than 500 kms in urban setup. The electric SUV offers several drive and terrain modes such as Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand.

Jeep Avenger can recharge up to 80 per cent in about 24 minutes. Using a public charging point or Wallbox, the SUV can be fully recharged in five and a half hours.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2022, 12:51 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Avenger Electric vehicle Electric car
