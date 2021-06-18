Hyundai Alcazar SUV all set for launch: Live and latest updates

*Are other Hyundai SUVs under threat from Alcazar?

While Hyundai officials are confident that Alcazar will appeal to a wide spectrum of buyers, that prospective Creta customers may shift preference to the newer product doesn't bother them. Maybe 'all in the house' is the reason.

Meanwhile, all SUVs offered by Hyundai in India got together at Rann of Kutch to 'welcome' Alcazar by painting its name over a kilometre of the salty flats. (Check out video here)

*Alcazar engine and transmission details:

Hyundai is continuing to bet on diesel and the Alcazar will be offered with both fuel options. While the diesel unit is a 1.5-litre motor - same as the one inside Creta, the petrol version has a 2.0-litre motor which is the same as the one inside Tucson.

The diesel engine prodices 115 hp and has 250 Nm of torque. The petrol motor belts out 152 hp and has 191 Nm of torque.

Both engines get either six-speed manual or six-speed auto transmission.

*Alcazar variants explained:

Alcazar is being offered in three broad variants - Prestige, Platimun and Signature - across petrol and diesel engine. (Check out full details here)

*How to book an Alcazar?

Hyundai opened bookings for Alcazar last week for a token amount of ₹25,000. Customers can choose to log online to Hyundai's digital sales platform or visit authorized dealers anywhere in the country. (Check out all the details here)

*Check out this cool tablet holder inside the SUV:

Hyundai Alcazar will get retractable trays on the back of the front seats. These can be used for plonk a tablet and also get cupholders on the side.

*Seating options inside Alcazar:

Alcazar will be offered with six and seven-seat layout. In the former, the SUV will get Captain seats in the middle row, complete with dedicated storage space, cupholders and even charging points.

In the seven seat layout, the middle-row gets bench seats with a foldable armrest.

* Are you the Alcazar customer that Hyundai is targeting?

Company officials say that the Alcazar is primarily meant for anyone who is looking at a premium SUV with a whole lot of space but one that also offers a plethora of features and a whole lot of comfort. Don't be too surprised to see Creta customers also wanting to upgrade.

* There has been a growing buzz surrounding three-row SUVs in recent times. While the likes of Triber and Ertiga have existed in the MPV space - and on one side of the price spectrum, the other side has seen the likes of Fortuner and Endeavour dominating. Then, quite obviously, are the luxury SUVs as well.

* Alcazar has been designed keeping the Indian market in mind. Little wonder then that the vehicle is being launched in India first and will eventually make way to select overseas markets from here.

* Alcazar is based on Creta which means that it has certain undeniable similarities with the mid-size SUV - just check out the front lights and grille. While the family link is obvious, Alcazar is also looking at creating its own identity and has a stretched out profile and its own unique design qualities.