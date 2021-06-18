Hyundai Alcazar launched at 16.30 lakh, takes on Tata Safari, Hector Plus

Hyundai is underlining the space on offer on the inside of Alcazar and the SUV has a best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,760mm. With all three rows up, the SUV has 180 litres of boot space and the car maker claims getting into the third row would be quite easy too, thanks to the tumble down feature on the second-row seats.

Alcazar dimensions:

Hyundai Alcazar may have the best-in-segment wheelbase but its overall profile is also quite pronounced. Here's a quick look at its exterior dimensions and that of Creta for reference purpose.

Alcazar (with roof rails) Creta Length (mm) 4,500 4,300 Width (mm) 1,790 1,790 Height (mm) 1,675 1620-1635

Alcazar variants and colour options:

Alcazar has been made available across three broad variants - Prestige, Platimun and Signature - across petrol and diesel engines.

(Check out more pics of Hyundai Alcazar)

The base in petrol is the Prestige seven-seat option with manual transmission. The base model with diesel engine is the same. Then come the Prestige six-seat options, followed by Prestige (O) seven-seat options.

Hyundai Alcazar is being offered in six-seat (L) and seven-seat (R) layouts. In the former, the SUV will get Captain seats in the middle row, complete with dedicated storage space, cupholders and even charging points.

Hyundai Alcazar (Petrol) 2.0 MT Prestige 7 Seater 2.0 MT Prestige 6 Seater 2.0 AT Prestige (0) 6 Seater 2.0 MT Platinum 7 Seater 2.0 AT Platinum (0) 6 Seater 2.0 MT Signature 6 Seater 2.0 MT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone 2.0 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater 2.0 AT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone

Hyundai Alcazar (Diesel) 1.5 MT Prestige 7 Seater 1.5 MT Prestige 6 Seater 1.5 AT Prestige (O) 7 Seater 1.5 MT Platinum 7 Seater 1.5 AT Platinum (0) 6 Seater 1.5 MT Signature 6 Seater 1.5 MT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone 1.5 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater 1.5 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater Dual-Tone

As far as colour options are concerned, the Alcazar will come with six single-tone and two dual-tone choices.

The single-tone colour choice are Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. The dual-tone colour options are Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

Alcazar engine specs:

Hyundai Alcazar is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is also responsible for powering the Tucson SUV. The motor produces 152 hp and has 191 Nm of torque. For those who may want a diesel engine, there is a 1.5-litre option which as 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

Alcazar mileage (as per ARAI):

Hyundai Alcazar returns 14.2 kilometres per litre of petrol in the six-speed automatic transmission and it is 14.5 kilometres in the manual transmission option.

In the diesel engine option, the mileage is at 18.1 kilometres for the auto and 20.4 kilometres for the manual transmission version.

Alcazar feature highlights:

Alcazar from Hyundai gets a neat dashboard layout.

Hyundai has packed Alcazar with a whole list of features, some being first in segment like second-row wireless charging.

Here are some of the other highlights:

-26.03 cm (10.25") Multi Display Digital Cluster

-Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

-Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

-Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

-Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

-Rear Window Sunshade

-Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

-2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)

-64 Colors Ambient Lighting

-Power Driver Seat – 8 Way

-Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)

Alcazar will take on Safari from Tata Motors and MG Hector Plus as direct rivals. (Check out specs' comparison here)