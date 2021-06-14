The craze for SUVs in India is witnessing the emergence of a new segment, the three-row SUVs. This is a segment where several automakers are trying to grab a significant chunk with their new products.

(Also Read: It's official! Hyundai Alcazar to launch in India on June 18. All details here)

The latest entrant in the three-row SUV segment will be the Hyundai Alcazar. Set to launch on June 18, Hyundai Alcazar SUV will compete with rivals such as the new Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.

Hyundai has officially unveiled the SUV ahead of its launch. Here are the five key facts about the upcoming SUV.