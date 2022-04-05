HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda Hr V Suv Makes Debut With Bolder Looks, To Launch Later This Year

Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year

Honda Cars has released the first official images of the 2023 HR-V SUV that will be launched in global markets in June this year. However, the carmaker has reserved key spec details of the SUV under wraps so far.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 09:04 AM
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.

Honda has taken the covers off the second generation 2023 HR-V SUV for global markets. Taller and sleeker, with a longer hood and wheelbase, the 2023 HR-V draws some inspiration from the 2022 Civic, especially its headlights. The new Honda HR-V is also based on same platform used for the Civic. Though the exterior looks and features have been revealed, Honda has kept details about the interiors and the engine and performance specs under wraps. These will be revealed closer to the launch which is expected to take place in June this year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹ 6 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 18 to 20 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

2023 Honda HR-V appears sporty with expressive design language, featuring a bold new grille, longer hood and sleek roofline. The HR-V is larger than the first generation model, with a longer wheelbase and wider stance. Besides the new grille, the front face is dominated by a set of LED headlights. From the sides the large wheel arches stand out while the rear gets a more dynamic appearance with a spoiler that ends the roof to the contrasting bumper that conceals the exhaust outlets, passing through the new set of taillights.

Honda has not revealed the interior of the 2023 HR-V just yet. However, it promises ‘excellent visibility’ in the new HR-V thanks to the door-mounted mirrors and HR-V's low cowl. The HR-V's windshield wipers hide under the hood line when not in use.

(Also see pics of the 2023 Honda HR-V SUV)

Michael Kistemaker, assistant vice president of Automobile Sales of American Honda Motor, said, "By gaining aspirational qualities beyond its segment, the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V will welcome a new generation of customers to Honda and grow in importance as a gateway to the Honda brand. This new HR-V will advance its position as the segment leader with young buyers, first-time buyers, and multicultural customers."

Honda has not revealed details about the engines of the new HR-V either. However it said that the new HR-V will feature a ‘more responsive engine’ and a ‘new independent rear suspension’. In Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, the new HR-V debuted only with the 1.5-litre turbo engine under the hood, while in Indonesia the model will have the e:HEV hybrid option. It is also not defined whether or not the 1.8-litre 16V engine applied in the current national HR-V will be preserved in some version for the new generation.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 09:04 AM IST
TAGS: HR-V 2023 HR-V HR-V 2023 Honda HR-V 2023 Honda HR-V Honda Honda Cars
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city