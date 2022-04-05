HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: 2023 Honda Hr V Suv First Official Look

In pics: 2023 Honda HR-V SUV first official look

Honda HR-V SUV, now in its second generation, gets a bolder design inspired by the Civic. The carmaker has only revealed the exterior look of the SUV so far.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 09:16 AM
Honda Cars has released the first official images of the 2023 HR-V SUV that will be launched in global markets in June this year. The SUV, now in its second generation, has grown in size and is taller and sleeker with a longer hood and wheelbase compared to its predecessor.
1/5 Honda Cars has released the first official images of the 2023 HR-V SUV that will be launched in global markets in June this year. The SUV, now in its second generation, has grown in size and is taller and sleeker with a longer hood and wheelbase compared to its predecessor.
Honda Cars has released the first official images of the 2023 HR-V SUV that will be launched in global markets in June this year. The SUV, now in its second generation, has grown in size and is taller and sleeker with a longer hood and wheelbase compared to its predecessor.
Honda Cars has released the first official images of the 2023 HR-V SUV that will be launched in global markets in June this year. The SUV, now in its second generation, has grown in size and is taller and sleeker with a longer hood and wheelbase compared to its predecessor.
2023 Honda HR-V SUV gets a bold new grille, longer hood and sleek roofline. The HR-V is larger than the first generation model, with a longer wheelbase and wider stance. Besides the new grille, the front face is dominated by a set of LED headlights.
2/5 2023 Honda HR-V SUV gets a bold new grille, longer hood and sleek roofline. The HR-V is larger than the first generation model, with a longer wheelbase and wider stance. Besides the new grille, the front face is dominated by a set of LED headlights.
2023 Honda HR-V SUV gets a bold new grille, longer hood and sleek roofline. The HR-V is larger than the first generation model, with a longer wheelbase and wider stance. Besides the new grille, the front face is dominated by a set of LED headlights.
2023 Honda HR-V SUV gets a bold new grille, longer hood and sleek roofline. The HR-V is larger than the first generation model, with a longer wheelbase and wider stance. Besides the new grille, the front face is dominated by a set of LED headlights.
The large wheel arches on the new Honda HR-V stand out from the sides. At the rear, the SUV gets a spoiler that connects the roof to the contrasting bumper that conceals the exhaust outlets, passing through the new set of taillights.
3/5 The large wheel arches on the new Honda HR-V stand out from the sides. At the rear, the SUV gets a spoiler that connects the roof to the contrasting bumper that conceals the exhaust outlets, passing through the new set of taillights.
The large wheel arches on the new Honda HR-V stand out from the sides. At the rear, the SUV gets a spoiler that connects the roof to the contrasting bumper that conceals the exhaust outlets, passing through the new set of taillights.
The large wheel arches on the new Honda HR-V stand out from the sides. At the rear, the SUV gets a spoiler that connects the roof to the contrasting bumper that conceals the exhaust outlets, passing through the new set of taillights.
Honda has not revealed details about the engine and the interior of the 2023 HR-V just yet. However, the carmaker has promised ‘excellent visibility’ in the new HR-V. 
4/5 Honda has not revealed details about the engine and the interior of the 2023 HR-V just yet. However, the carmaker has promised ‘excellent visibility’ in the new HR-V. 
Honda has not revealed details about the engine and the interior of the 2023 HR-V just yet. However, the carmaker has promised ‘excellent visibility’ in the new HR-V. 
Honda has not revealed details about the engine and the interior of the 2023 HR-V just yet. However, the carmaker has promised ‘excellent visibility’ in the new HR-V. 
The 2023 Honda HR-V is expected to be launched in June this year. It will be sold mainly in the North American markets and some of the South American markets too. It is not confirmed whether the Japanese carmaker will bring this SUV to the Indian markets any time soon.
5/5 The 2023 Honda HR-V is expected to be launched in June this year. It will be sold mainly in the North American markets and some of the South American markets too. It is not confirmed whether the Japanese carmaker will bring this SUV to the Indian markets any time soon.
The 2023 Honda HR-V is expected to be launched in June this year. It will be sold mainly in the North American markets and some of the South American markets too. It is not confirmed whether the Japanese carmaker will bring this SUV to the Indian markets any time soon.
The 2023 Honda HR-V is expected to be launched in June this year. It will be sold mainly in the North American markets and some of the South American markets too. It is not confirmed whether the Japanese carmaker will bring this SUV to the Indian markets any time soon.
First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 09:16 AM IST
TAGS: HR-V 2023 HR-V HR-V 2023 Honda HR-V 2023 Honda HR-V Honda Honda Cars
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city