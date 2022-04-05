In pics: 2023 Honda HR-V SUV first official look
Honda HR-V SUV, now in its second generation, gets a bolder design inspired by the Civic. The carmaker has only revealed the exterior look of the SUV so far.
Honda Cars has released the first official images of the 2023 HR-V SUV that will be launched in global markets in June this year. The SUV, now in its second generation, has grown in size and is taller and sleeker with a longer hood and wheelbase compared to its predecessor.
2023 Honda HR-V SUV gets a bold new grille, longer hood and sleek roofline. The HR-V is larger than the first generation model, with a longer wheelbase and wider stance. Besides the new grille, the front face is dominated by a set of LED headlights.
The large wheel arches on the new Honda HR-V stand out from the sides. At the rear, the SUV gets a spoiler that connects the roof to the contrasting bumper that conceals the exhaust outlets, passing through the new set of taillights.
Honda has not revealed details about the engine and the interior of the 2023 HR-V just yet. However, the carmaker has promised ‘excellent visibility’ in the new HR-V.
The 2023 Honda HR-V is expected to be launched in June this year. It will be sold mainly in the North American markets and some of the South American markets too. It is not confirmed whether the Japanese carmaker will bring this SUV to the Indian markets any time soon.
First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 09:16 AM IST
