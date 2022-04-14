HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda City E:hev Hybrid For India Unveiled With Mileage Of 26.5 Kmpl

Honda City e:HEV Hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl

Honda City Hybrid sedan will be locally manufactured in India.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 12:41 PM
Honda City Hybrid sedan will be manufactured in India.
Honda City Hybrid sedan will be manufactured in India.
Honda City Hybrid sedan will be manufactured in India.
Honda City Hybrid sedan will be manufactured in India.

Honda City e:HEV Hybrid was officially unveiled for the Indian car market in India on Thursday. The Honda City Hybrid is now the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedan in the country with a stated mileage of 26.5 kms per litre of petrol. While the Honda City rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia, the City Hybrid has no direct rival as the technology isn't available in any of the competing models in the segment.

The Honda City Hybrid is the first mass-market ‘authentic’ hybrid on offer in India. While Ciaz has offered a mild hybrid on its petrol motor in the past for a slight bump up in mileage, the City Hybrid is the hybrid in its true sense. Bookings for the Honda City Hybrid have been opened as well.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹ 6 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 18 to 20 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Honda City Hybrid mileage

The City Hybrid from Honda has a stated mileage of 26.5 kmpl which makes it the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedan in the country at present.

Honda City Hybrid technology

The Honda City e:HEV Hybrid has two motors which are paired with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. There is 117 bhp and 250 Nm of torque for the taking.

Honda City Hybrid safety highlights

The City Hybrid offers several safety highlights courtesy Honda Sensing technology. This includes Auto High Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, among others. There is also the more conventional safety features like disc brakes on all four wheels, Hill Hold Assist, Parking Hold, Lane Watch Camera, Multi Angle rear view camera, ABS with EBD, six airbags etc.

Honda City Hybrid cabin highlights:

The City Hybrid gets an eight-inch infotainment system with Honda Connect and smartwatch integration. There are eight speakers all around the cabin of the car. The driver display is entirely digital and there is an Auto Lock functionality as well.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Honda City e:HEV Honda City Hybrid Honda City
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
For 2022, the Yamaha XMax 300SP carries over its signature sharp and aggressive look.
2022 Yamaha XMax 300SP launched with notable updates
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

New BMW F 900 XR launched in India at 12.30 lakh
New BMW F 900 XR launched in India at 12.30 lakh
Ola Electric CEO meets Nitin Gadkari amid EV fire incidents
Ola Electric CEO meets Nitin Gadkari amid EV fire incidents
India-bound Harley-Davidson Nightster breaks cover
India-bound Harley-Davidson Nightster breaks cover
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl
BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details
BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city