Ferrari Purosangue teased again, V12 note released before imminent debut

Ferrari Pursosangue is all set to be uncovered on September 13, and ahead of that, the Italian supercar marquee has teased the exhaust note of the upcoming luxury SUV all-new V12 engine. Ferrari has not revealed much about the engine and its specifications but confirmed that it would be a new V12 motor. Judging by the sound of the latest teaser video, the V12 power mill makes an impressive sound. The latest teaser doesn't offer anything else than the sound note.

(Watch: Ferrari Purosangue spotted in the wild wearing Levante skin)

Along with the engine sound and quick glimpses of the vehicle's design, there's the message, which reads, "Born without compromise of relentless innovation and the pursuit of excellence and beauty. The desire to stay pure and true to heart." The Ferrari Purosangue comes with a dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive paired with the V12 engine. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Levante, Aston Martin DBX, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Bentley Bentayga.

Speaking about the design, the Ferrari Purosangue comes with a front fascia incorporating large inlets. The sleek LED daytime running lights fit into a slit in the nose. The hood is heavily sculpted and has curved elements that lead to the base of the A-pillar. The car comes as a spiritual successor of the FF and GTC4Lusso.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Ferrari Purosangue comes as the first mass-produced Ferrari with a five-door layout. The automaker aims to keep it as an exclusively limited production model with no more than 20 per cent of the brand's total annual deliveries. This means that only one in every five Ferrari cars will be the Purosangue.

Ferrari Purosangue was first announced back in 2018, and its arrival was promised before the end of 2022. At the time, the company said versions with a purely internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain would be available.

First Published Date: