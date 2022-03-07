HT Auto
City to WR-V: Honda is offering heavy discounts on these cars in March

Honda is offering discounts of up to 35,956 on select models throughout March. The discounts are applicable across all models, which include City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 09:05 AM
Honda Cars India continue to offer heavy discounts on its cars for customers in India in March. The Japanese carmaker has announced discounts across its existing lineup in India, which include sedans like City and Amaze, the WR-V SUV and Jazz hatchback. The discounts and bonuses, which go up to as much as 35,956 depending on models and variants, will be applicable till the end of this month.

The heaviest discount and benefits have been reserved for the fifth-generation City sedan. Launched two years ago, the new City comes with a discount of 35,956. a discounted price. The benefits include cash discount of up to 10,000. One can also opt for free original accessories worth up to 10,596 instead of cash discount. Besides these, there is also an exchange bonus of 5,000 and a corporate discount of 8,000 on the fifth generation City. One can buy a new Honda City in exchange of their old Honda cars and get a loyalty bonus of up to 5,000 and a Honda exchange bonus of up to 7,000.

The previous generation City model also comes with a handsome discount of 20,000. However, this benefit is only extended to the petrol variants of the model. There is also a loyalty bonus of 5,000 and a 7000 Honda car exchange bonus. Besides these, one can also avail a corporate discount of 8,000.

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan also is offered with heavy discounts. The new generation Amaze if offered with benefits of up to 15,000. These include a loyalty bonus of 5,000, exchange bonus of up to 6,000 as well as a corporate discount of 4,000.

Honda WR-V SUV is offered with discounts on car exchange worth 10,000 besides a corporate discount of 4,000. Existing Honda customers can also buy the WR-V by selling their old Honda cars to get a 7,000 bonus along with 5,000 loyalty bonus.

Honda Jazz is offered with a cash discount of 10,000 or free original Honda accessories worth up to 12,158. There is also an exchange bonus worth 5,000 and a corporate discount of 4,000. Honda owners get an additional discount of 7,000 as exchange bonus along with a 5,000 loyalty bonus.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 09:05 AM IST
