Citroen C5 Aircross price in India hiked by nearly 1 lakh. Check new prices

Citroen has increased the price of its sole product in India - the C5 Aircross premium SUV. The French carmaker has increased the price of the C5 Aircross by almost ₹1 lakh in January. The carmaker had earlier announced price hike of the SUV in December.

This is the second time Citroen has hiked the price of the premium SUV in India. In November last year, the carmaker had increased the price of the C5 Aircross by up to ₹1 lakh. Before the latest hike, price of the C5 Aircross SUV used to start at ₹31.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Feel variant and ₹32.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Shine variant.

According to the latest hike, the price of the SUV has gone up to ₹98,400 for the top variant. The C5 Aircross SUV price now starts at ₹32.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹33.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Shine variant.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged-diesel engine which comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 177 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Citroen also claims that the C5 Aircross offers an ARAI certified fuel economy of 18.6 kmpl.