Citroen C5 Aircross price in India hiked by nearly 1 lakh. Check new prices

French carmaker Citroen has hiked the price of its C5 Aircross premium SUV for the second time in less than three months.
1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 05:22 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • French carmaker Citroen had launched the C5 Aircross premium SUV as its first product for the Indian market last year at an introductory price of 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • This is the second price hike for C5 Aircross in less than three months.

Citroen has increased the price of its sole product in India - the C5 Aircross premium SUV. The French carmaker has increased the price of the C5 Aircross by almost 1 lakh in January. The carmaker had earlier announced price hike of the SUV in December.

This is the second time Citroen has hiked the price of the premium SUV in India. In November last year, the carmaker had increased the price of the C5 Aircross by up to 1 lakh. Before the latest hike, price of the C5 Aircross SUV used to start at 31.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Feel variant and 32.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Shine variant.

According to the latest hike, the price of the SUV has gone up to 98,400 for the top variant. The C5 Aircross SUV price now starts at 32.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 33.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Shine variant.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged-diesel engine which comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 177 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Citroen also claims that the C5 Aircross offers an ARAI certified fuel economy of 18.6 kmpl.

Citroen manufactures the C5 Aircross premium SUV from its CK Birla manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur of Tamil Nadu. The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV competes with rivals like the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. The SUV also rivals the newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUVs as well.

Besides the C5 Aricross SUV, the French carmaker is also gearing up to launch its second product in India soon. Earlier last year, Citroen had unveiled the C3 SUV, which the auto major calls a car 'Made In India for Indians'.

 

  • First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 05:22 PM IST

