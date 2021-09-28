Cheer up! Ferrari will not take the autonomous driving route

The world automobile industry is thriving to adopt self-driving technology. From the major automobile brands to small startups, a majority of the automotive companies are focusing on developing self-driving technology. However, the purists who love to take the pleasure of driving a car, certainly are not very happy with this.

The automobile enthusiasts who love to drive supercars are in another league. They certainly seek the driving thrill and are not willing to sacrifice that for the sake of self-driving technology. Ferrari, being an iconic and major supercar manufacturer has indicated that it won't go for autonomous driving technology.

Stellantis Chairman and Ferrari boss John Elkann had a conversation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, where Elkann has said that Ferrari should steer clear of autonomous driving technology, reports Automotive News.

Elkann said that it would be sad to have a Ferrari self-driving car, as the essence of having a Ferrari is to drive it. Tesla CEO Elon Musk too acknowledged that.

Self-driving technology was never on the table for high-performance car manufacturers. That is exactly the opposite of their motto. Hence, Ferrari doesn't want to spoil the joy of driving for automotive enthusiasts.

Interestingly, Tesla is one of the frontrunners when it comes to implementing autonomous driving technology in its cars. The US-based electric car manufacturer introduced the famous Autopilot system in its cars. The Autopilot is dubbed as an autonomous driving system, but in reality, it is a semi-autonomous driver-assist technology.

The Autopilot technology has made several headlines because of the mishaps that involved this system.

Tesla is currently working on fully self-driving technology. Besides that several other carmakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo too are working on similar technology, where the vehicles will be able to take care of the driving task autonomously.