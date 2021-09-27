Home > Auto > News > iFerrari anyone? Ferrari, parent Exor clinch alliance with Apple designer
1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2021, 10:27 PM IST Reuters

  • Jony Ive has designed many of Apple's iconic products. He has now entered into a partnership with Ferrari.

Italian luxury car maker Ferrari and parent company Exor, the holding vehicle of the Agnelli family, have agreed a long term partnership with Jony Ive, the designer of many of Apple's iconic products, and Marc Newson.

The two designers belong to the LoveFrom creative collective which will explore "a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury" in addition to the collaboration with Ferrari, the two companies said in a statement

Ive had been mentioned in the Italian press among possible candidates to replace Louis Camilleri when he suddenly stepped down as chief executive of Ferrari last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

  • First Published Date : 27 Sep 2021, 10:27 PM IST
