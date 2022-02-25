HT Auto
BMW X4 facelift to launch in India next month, bookings open

When launched, the new BMW X4 will compete against the segment rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 01:39 PM
The much-awaited Sports Activity Coupe will be sold in India in a special Black Shadow Edition in limited numbers only.
The much-awaited Sports Activity Coupe will be sold in India in a special Black Shadow Edition in limited numbers only.

BMW India has rolled out an official teaser of the next X model which is slated to arrive in the country soon. It is going to be the facelifted X4 SUV. The company on Friday also announced that it has started accepting pre-launch bookings on the car at a token amount of 50,000.

Bookings can be made at the company's official dealerships in the country. 

The latest midlife cycle update on the new SUV will bring forward a range of range of new updates including refreshed exteriors and features including improved equipment and updated infotainment, while mechanically, the car remains similar to the previous version. 

(Also Read: BMW Group launches all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India, promises 270 km range)

The much-awaited Sports Activity Coupe will be sold in India in a special ‘Black Shadow Edition’ in limited numbers only. 

Inside, expect it to feature a reworked dashboard along with the 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Othe key highlights inside the cabin of the X4 will include a three-zone climate control, engine start-stop button, an electric parking brake, a tweaked centre console, and new controls for the gear lever selector.

(Also Read: BMW i7 undergoes acoustic testing to eliminate all irritating noises from cabin)

At the heart of the car is likely to sit a 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engines in the 30i and 30d guise, respectively. While the petrol has been rated to produce 248bhp and 350Nm of torque, the diesel delivers 282bhp and 650Nm of torque. The engine comes kitted to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. 

When launched, the car will compete against the segment rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 01:39 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Cars India BMW X4 X4 SUV BMW X4 SUV
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 electric three-wheelers to logistics provider
EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 electric three-wheelers to logistics provider
BMW X4 facelift to launch in India next month, bookings open
BMW X4 facelift to launch in India next month, bookings open
Tesla planning another factory in Shanghai to meet increasing demands
Tesla planning another factory in Shanghai to meet increasing demands
Stage set for finale of 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship
Stage set for finale of 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship
2023 Husqvarna Scrambler prototype spied testing on public roads
2023 Husqvarna Scrambler prototype spied testing on public roads

