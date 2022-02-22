BMW i7 undergoes acoustic testing to eliminate all irritating noises from cabin

Test and development engineers analyse the motor and rolling noise of the BMW i7 prototypes in detail as well as the aeroacoustics and vibration comfort.

BMW i7 pure electric sedan is undergoing a diverse range of tests in the carmaker's laboratories and on its test benches. These acoustic tests will check the vehicle for optimised noise insulation, aeroacoustics and vibration comfort, ensuring that the luxury sedan does not have any disturbing noises and provides utmost comfort to the occupants.

Since there are a variety of potential noise sources that can interrupt the well-being of occupants, all near-production prototypes of the BMW i7 as well as all other model variants of the future BMW 7 Series undergo an extensive programme as part of their acoustic testing at the company's Research and Innovation Centre (FIZ) in Munich, Germany.

Test and development engineers check the full range of the vehicle's sound emissions and immissions. They analyse the motor and rolling noise in detail as well as the aeroacoustics and vibration comfort. This also includes precise alignment of acoustic pedestrian protection and the motor sound emitted in the interior of the BMW i7.

BMW uses a new acoustic simulator that enables the noise emitted in day-to-day traffic to be simulated under laboratory conditions.

All these measures enable the BMW i7 to achieve effective acoustic decoupling across a wide frequency range, ensuring maximum acoustic comfort in the interior in all driving situations. The driver of the luxury sedan will have a choice to either opt for characteristic silence of the motor or the BMW IconicSounds Electric developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer.

Apart from the noise and vibrations emerging from the vehicle itself, the primary source of noise comes from outside. To eliminate these sounds, BMW uses a new acoustic simulator that enables the noise emitted in day-to-day traffic to be simulated under laboratory conditions. This includes the sounds made at road construction sites and by passing trucks, among others. Numerous loudspeakers are used to project these sounds onto the vehicle prototypes from all directions to test the effectiveness of the interior noise insulation.

Additionally, engineers also make an analysis of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) in the so-called EMC absorber hall where prototypes of the vehicle are exposed to powerful electromagnetic fields. This helps test the susceptibility of their electrical systems to interference and see how they interact with the environment.

