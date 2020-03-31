Best sedans in India under 10 lakh: From 2020 Hyundai Verna to Maruti Ciaz

While SUVs are undoubtedly the talk of the town, sedan segment is also getting heated-up in the country, once again. Hyundai Motor India recently launched the 2020 Verna which has been priced from ₹9.31 lakh* and its arch rival, the Honda City 2020 will soon make entry in an all-new avatar. So here is a list of the best sedans in India which you can pick under ₹10 lakh.

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift (Base):

The Hyundai Verna definitely deserves a spot in the list and in the latest 2020 version it is better than ever. While it is available in S, S+, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo grades, and 11 configurations, the only version which sits under the ₹10 lakh limit is its 'S' grade. This grade will let you enjoy features such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, power windows, rear AC vents, cooled glove box, lane change indicator, and more.

But for several other segment-leading features such as digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, wireless charger, rear curtain, driver rear view monitor, Blue Link telematics system, ventilated front seats and more, you'll have to expand you budget and move into the ₹11 lakh to ₹15 lakh price bracket.

The entry-level Verna comes with a 1.5-litre MPi petrol powertrain which churns out 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-Speed Manual Transmission.

Verna measures 4, 440 mm in length and is definitely class apart in terms of looks, especially when compared against other sub ₹10 lakh rivals.

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Maruti Suzuki launched the 2020 Dzire in early March. With the yearly update, the car received some significant cosmetic, features and mechanical tweaks. It is priced in the range of ₹5.89 lakh* to ₹8.81 lakh*, and is available in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ configurations.

The Dzire has a cult following in the Indian market and is known to offer a practical, spacious and comfort oriented cabin. The car ticks all the right boxes when value for money is taken into consideration.

In terms of mechanicals, it employs the K12N 1.2-litre DualJet engine which produces 66 kW (90 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It is available with both 5-speed AT and AMT transmission options.

2020 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz:

In the latest BS 6 form, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is priced in the range of ₹8.31 lakh* to ₹11.09 lakh*.

Some of its key highlights include LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED rear combination lamps, rear AC Vents, keyless entry, 16-inch alloy wheels, electrically foldable ORVMs, Mirror Link support for SmartPhone Connectivity, leather seat upholstery, automatic AC, 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control.

As far engine and specifications are concerned, it is offered with a K15 Smart Hybrid Petrol Engine with DOHC. It delivers 77 kW (104 PS) at 6000 rpm and 138 Nm at 4400 rpm. The engine is available with a 5-speed MT as well as a 4-speed AT gearbox unit.

Honda Amaze BS 6:

The Honda Amaze BS 6 is priced in the range of ₹6.10 lakh* to ₹9.96 lakh*. It entered a new-generation in 2018, and with the generation change, it transformed into a whole new car altogether.

From brawnier looking face to modern and more civilized interior bits, the all-new Amaze leveled-up the game and is still going strong after two years of launch.

In terms of features, it gets an automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a parking camera as well as cruise control. And in fact, it is available in both petrol as well as diesel options. Speaking of which, the car sources its power from a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre oil-burner motor. While the former is known to make 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of torque, the latter pushes out 100 PS and 200 Nm. Both the engine are available with a 5-speed manual and a CVT option.

Hyundai Aura BS 6:

The Hyundai Aura is priced in the range of ₹5.80 lakh* to Rs. 9.23 lakh*. It is one of the latest entrants in the sub-compact sedans in India and has already made the name for its sassy and unconventional looks.

Some of its key highlights include the 8-inch infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, a wireless phone charger, steering-mounted audio controls, semi-digital instrument panel, a multi-info display, and keyless entry with push-button start. Its safety kit comes with features such as dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, a rear view camera, driver and co-driver seat belt warning and a high-speed alert as well.

The Aura is know for its range of engine options including a 83 PS 1.2 Kappa Petrol, 75 PS 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel, 100 PS 1.0 Turbo GDi, and a 69 PS 1.2 Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) option. The transmission options include a 5-Speed Manual / Smart Auto AMT. It length spans 3,995 mm.

Honda City BS 6 (Base):

The current-gen Honda City starts at ₹9.91 lakh* and undercuts the ₹10 lakh limit by a slight margin. It is definitely one of the most famous family sedans not only in India but around the globe.

It will soon be replaced by the next-gen model, which may or may not start in the sub ₹10 lakh price category.

With the new generation, the Honda City will bring along completely refreshed looks, new and improved powertrain, and a host of new features to wage war against the 2020 Verna with a more powerful arsenal.

