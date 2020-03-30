Maruti Suzuki extends warranty to help customers during coronavirus lockdown

Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced that the company would extend the warranty on all those cars which have their respective warranties expiring between March 15 and April 30 of 2020.

The move comes on the lines of several other OEMs also announcing similar measures to help customers amid a nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus. Maruti Suzuki has said that all free service, warranty and extended warranty which were scheduled to expire between March 15 and April 30 of 2020 will now be extended till June 30.

The country's largest car maker has also said that customers can contact its 24X7 call center at any point in time for any queries they may have. It is also urging people to stay at home and keep their cars parked. Basic vehicle maintenance, however, is also being advised like starting the car and keeping the engine on for 15 minutes and also moving the car forward and backward to avoid tyre damage.

Maruti Suzuki has also joined the fight against coronavirus and has tied up with AgVa Healthcare, an approved manufacturer of ventilators, to help it scale up production of the key medical equipment. MSIL would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volume. (Read full report here)