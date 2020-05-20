Hyundai Verna 2020 has been officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹9.30 lakh (ex showroom). The facelifted sedan with upgraded BS 6 engine comes in five variants and also gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as an option. Additionally, there are four gearbox options as well.

Verna 2020 was scheduled for an earlier launch but Hyundai had to push back plans owing to the national lockdown that remains in place to check the spread of Covid-19 disease. With digital sales channels being strengthened, the new Verna's pricing details were already out on Hyundai website.

2020 Hyundai Verna starts at ₹ 9.30 lakh (ex showroom)

Here's the variant-wise price details (ex showroom) of Hyundai Verna 2020:

Variants 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre petrol 1.0-litre turbo petrol S ₹ 9.30 lakh S+ ₹ 10.65 lakh SX ₹ 12.05 lakh

₹ 13.20 lakh (AT) ₹ 10.70 lakh

₹ 11.95 lakh (CVT) SX (O) ₹ 13.94 lakh/ ₹ 15.09 lakh (AT) ₹ 12.59 lakh/ ₹ 13.84 lakh (CVT) SX (O) Turbo ₹ 13.99 lakh

That Hyundai is continuing to offer the sedan in diesel comes as no surprise because the company, unlike many others, has said it continues to see a demand for it. As such, the now smaller 1.5-litre CRDi engine produces 115ps@4,000rpm and torque figures of 25.5kgm@1500~2750rpm. The 1.5-litre MPI petrol engine on the other hand delivers max power of 115ps@6,300rpm and has max torque rating of 14.7kgm@4,500rpm. Since the 1.6-litre units have been done away with, the sedan could get a bump up in mileage.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol, however, would most certainly attract buyers and while only available in the SX (O) Turbo variant, it belts out 120ps@6,000rpm of peak power with max torque rating at 17.5kgm@1,500~4000rpm. This is also the only variant to get paddle shifters and a seven-speed DCT gearbox while all other variants make do with either CVT, six-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission unit.

Full engine specifications of Hyundai Verna 2020:

Engine Maximum Power (PS @ rpm)* Maximum Torque (kgm @ rpm) * Transmission 1.5-litre diesel 115ps @ 4,000rpm 25.5kgm @ 1500~2750rpm 6MT/AT 1.5-litre petrol 115ps @ 6,300rpm 14.7kgm @ 4,500rpm 6MT/IVT 1.0-litre turbo petrol 120ps @ 6,000rpm 17.5kgm @ 1,500~4000rpm 7 DCT

Verna 2020's proportions have not been changed although there are several design upgrades on the exterior.

The new Verna has the same proportions as the outgoing model which means it has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, is 1,475 mm tall, 1,729 mm in width and has an overall length of 4,440 mm. The car now gets a dark chrome radiator grille at the front alongwith redesigned LED headlights while the turbo variant is uniquely characterised by twin-tip muffler, glossy black grille and all-black interiors.

The R16 dual tone-styled steel wheel and new diamond cut alloys add to the sporty looks.

On the inside, the new Verna 2020 comes equipped with a total of 12 segment-first features such as Blue Link connectivity, front ventilated seats, digital cluster with 10.67 cm colour TFT MID, wireless phone charger, Smart Trunk, Arkamys sound system, Driver Rear View Monitor (DRVM), ECO coating, among others. Other feature highlights include Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), an eight-inch infotainment screen, electric sunroof etc.

SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, is confident of 2020 Verna once again finding favour in the market. "The brand Verna has been a landmark in Hyundai growth story, winning many prestigious accolades worldwide. The spirited new Verna is mastered to deliver excellence including core areas of styling, performance, technology and safety to create a new benchmark in the sedan segment," he said. Hyundai adds that 2020 Verna has been based on five key pillars - design, features, reliability, technology and youthful performance.

2020 Hyundai Verna is available in six colour options - Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night (Blue), Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver.

2020 Hyundai Verna will continue to lock horns against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid TSI and the soon-to-be-launched Honda City 2020.

*ARAI certified