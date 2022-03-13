HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Automotive World's Sanctions Against Russia: A Quick Look

Automotive world's sanctions against Russia: A quick look

The Russia-Ukraine war has impacted auto industry severely through business and supply chain disruption.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2022, 10:16 AM
Several automakers have stopped their production operation in Russia. (AFP)
Several automakers have stopped their production operation in Russia. (AFP)
Several automakers have stopped their production operation in Russia. (AFP)
Several automakers have stopped their production operation in Russia.

Several global automakers have taken the decision to stop their business operations in Russia, in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine. As several countries alongside European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, the automakers too complied with the changing rules and regulations.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Renault is reluctant to leave Russia. Know why)

The automotive industry's sanction on Russia started on February 25 with Renault announced that it would suspend some operations at its car assembly plants in Russia due to logistics bottlenecks that caused component shortages.

On 28th February, AV Volvo announced a halt in production and sales in Russia. General Motors too suspended all of its vehicle exports to Russia on the same day. German truck major Daimler Truck said it would freeze its business activities in Russia with immediate effect. Daimler truck also stopped its cooperation with Russian truckmaker Kamaz.

On 1st March, BMW halted its car exports to Russia. It also announced a production stop in Russia. Ford followed a similar route on the same day. It announced the suspension of its joint venture operations with Russian company Sollers. On the very same day, Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin paused their vehicle shipments to Russia. Harley-Davidson too suspended its business operations in Russia and stopped shipments of its motorcycles to Russia as well.

Toyota Motor Corp on 2nd March announced the halt of vehicle production at its Russian factory. It also stopped vehicle export to the country indefinitely citing supply chain disruption as the reason. Mercedes-Benz too announced the suspension of passenger cars and van export to Russia as well as local manufacturing in the country. On 3rd March, Volkswagen announced a halt in retail activities in Russia. Among others, Honda, Lamborghini, Ferrari too announced similar steps.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2022, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Ford Renault Toyota Mercedes-Benz BMW Jaguar Land Rover Ferrari Lamborghini Aston Martin General Motors
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city