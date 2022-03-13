Automotive world's sanctions against Russia: A quick look

Several global automakers have taken the decision to stop their business operations in Russia, in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine. As several countries alongside European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, the automakers too complied with the changing rules and regulations.

The automotive industry's sanction on Russia started on February 25 with Renault announced that it would suspend some operations at its car assembly plants in Russia due to logistics bottlenecks that caused component shortages.

On 28th February, AV Volvo announced a halt in production and sales in Russia. General Motors too suspended all of its vehicle exports to Russia on the same day. German truck major Daimler Truck said it would freeze its business activities in Russia with immediate effect. Daimler truck also stopped its cooperation with Russian truckmaker Kamaz.

On 1st March, BMW halted its car exports to Russia. It also announced a production stop in Russia. Ford followed a similar route on the same day. It announced the suspension of its joint venture operations with Russian company Sollers. On the very same day, Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin paused their vehicle shipments to Russia. Harley-Davidson too suspended its business operations in Russia and stopped shipments of its motorcycles to Russia as well.

Toyota Motor Corp on 2nd March announced the halt of vehicle production at its Russian factory. It also stopped vehicle export to the country indefinitely citing supply chain disruption as the reason. Mercedes-Benz too announced the suspension of passenger cars and van export to Russia as well as local manufacturing in the country. On 3rd March, Volkswagen announced a halt in retail activities in Russia. Among others, Honda, Lamborghini, Ferrari too announced similar steps.

