HT Auto
Home Auto News Renault Is Reluctant To Leave Russia. Know Why

Renault is reluctant to leave Russia. Know why

Renault has not suspended its production operation like other automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Honda, Porsche and Hyundai.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Mar 2022, 05:01 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Renault which has a long-term relationship with Russia is currently in a pickle as it is worried about the high cost it will have to incur if it pulls out from a venture with a local partner. According to a report by Bloomberg, Renault wants to avoid the nationalisation of its majority-owned carmaker AvtoVaz which plays a key role in the company's turnover.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

AvtoVaz owns 68 per cent of Renault and the latter depends on Russia for about 10 per cent of revenue as it holds around 30 per cent of the Russian auto market and roughly has a team of staff of around 40,000.

Also read | Mercedes-Benz's 2.2 billion asset in Russia could be under threat. Here's why 

With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the French carmaker is currently overseeing the situation it is in, mentioned a company spokesperson. It is also the only auto company that has not pulled out from trading with Russia or has suspended its manufacturing operations. However, it has temporarily paused its assembly plant near Moscow until March 18 due to supply difficulty. Two other factories that are operated by AvtoVaz at Togliatti and Izhevsk have also shut down for some days this week due to the semiconductor shortage.

Also read | Ukraine-Russia war: Moscow bans exports of cars, auto parts 

With the beginning of the war, the French government made a few public statements against Renault while Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire mentioned private companies are free to make their own decisions on whether to keep doing business with Russia as long as they “strictly and rigorously adhere to sanctions."

The automaker's share value has been reduced by a quarter since Russia invaded Ukraine. A credit rating company Fitch has also warned about the company’s turnaround that could possibly be derailed.

 

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2022, 05:01 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Russia Ukraine Semiconductor shortage
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city