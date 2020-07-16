Audi says that the e-tron has emerged out as the worldwide market leader in its segment. The four rings has delivered 17,641 e-tron models to customers worldwide in the first half of 2020. If numbers are anything to go by, this corresponds to an increase of 86.8% when compared to same period a year ago. Audi says that e-tron is even the overall top-selling battery powered SUV in Europe.

The Audi e-tron is highly sought after particularly in the Scandinavian market. In Norway, it was the top-selling passenger-car in the first half of 2020 and in the USA, the e-tron has recorded an increase in sales by more than 50% as compared to 2019.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing: “The Audi e-tron is a real game changer for us and clearly illustrates our vision of sustainable and progressive premium mobility. Our first fully electric SUV combines design, dynamic handling, and interior quality with the latest technology – for emissions-free driving without having to make compromises. The e-tron is the beginning of a new era for Audi. We will continue this success story."

The Audi e-tron marks the beginning of an electric offensive that will include around 20 fully battery powered models by 2025. The Audi e-tron Sportback was launched in the e-tron family earlier this year in April and the “S" versions of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, were added very recently.

The company introduced the Audi Q4 e-tron concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show which showed a glimpse of the brand’s first compact electric SUV. The Q4 Sportback e-tron will go into production next year as an SUV coupé. The four rings will also be launching the Audi e-tron GT next year.